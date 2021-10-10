Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $15,973.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00129666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00082962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.07 or 1.00324537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.91 or 0.06219166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

