Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.76 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00004060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $71.76 billion and $1.88 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00045610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00108661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00455569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013996 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00035442 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00024679 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

