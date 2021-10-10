Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after acquiring an additional 219,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.