Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,240 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

