CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 68.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

