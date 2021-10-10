Carry Trading 32.4% Higher This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $110.24 million and approximately $33.78 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00106701 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00022070 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000048 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003244 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

