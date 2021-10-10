Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.16% of Casella Waste Systems worth $200,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $80.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.