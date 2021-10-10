Casino Betting Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $24,828.00 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00098705 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

