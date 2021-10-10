Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,600.77

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Castle has a total market cap of $18,600.77 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00333078 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001848 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

