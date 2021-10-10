Castle (CSTL) Trading Down 31% Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $18,475.16 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.23 or 0.00350823 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001884 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

