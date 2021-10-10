Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.61% of Catalent worth $112,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Catalent by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $130.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $61,838.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,195,756 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

