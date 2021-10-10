Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 56,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

NYSE CAT opened at $195.16 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

