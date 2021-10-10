Catex Token (CATT) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $2,554.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00222582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099641 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

