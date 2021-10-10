CCUniverse Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $16,423.81 and approximately $26.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004451 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000169 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

