CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $506,817.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $7.69 million and $506,817.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00048066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00220690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00098957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011902 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

