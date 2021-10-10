Celer Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $355.64 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $355.64 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00223436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00099743 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

