Celo Dollar One Day Trading Volume Hits $459,916.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $92.58 million and approximately $459,916.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00217491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00097129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 92,333,927 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.