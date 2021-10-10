Centric Swap Price Reaches $0.0006 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $5.40 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 270.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00064633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00133838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00086552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.58 or 0.99918479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.73 or 0.06405797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

