Centrifuge Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002828 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $167.95 million and $2.08 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00063183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00129150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00082985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.51 or 1.00505879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.09 or 0.06248022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,570,791 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.