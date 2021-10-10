Ceres (CERES) One Day Volume Tops $132,025.00

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $160.74 or 0.00289495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $132,025.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00128785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,574.38 or 1.00092534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.73 or 0.06128514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.