CertiK Market Cap Reaches $104.46 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003294 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $104.46 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00127907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00082206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,603.39 or 0.99819321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.36 or 0.06125878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,513,262 coins and its circulating supply is 56,936,962 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

