CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.98 Million

Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report sales of $30.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $29.95 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $118.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. CEVA has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.76 million, a P/E ratio of -280.60, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 528.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 255.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.