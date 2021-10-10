Chain Guardians Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $32.09 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00226294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100497 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

