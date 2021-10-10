Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Reduced by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,894 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 1.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Charter Communications worth $295,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $706.13 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $772.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.61. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $823.08.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

