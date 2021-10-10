Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

CHKP opened at $116.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

