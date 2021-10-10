Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,174 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of Chegg worth $22,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.