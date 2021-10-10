Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.41% of Chewy worth $137,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Chewy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chewy by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $62.60 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,130.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

