Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $32.83 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.83 or 0.00059861 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $23.31 million and approximately $721,968.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00222263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

