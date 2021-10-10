Chronologic Price Down 6% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $152,600.65 and $94.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00215687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00098435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

