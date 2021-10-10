Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $48,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

CHD stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

