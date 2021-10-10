CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$25.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CI Financial has a one year low of C$14.91 and a one year high of C$26.99. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

