Cindicator (CND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.19 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $33.19 million and $320,089.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

