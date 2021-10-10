Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Cintas worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cintas by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $402.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,142 shares of company stock worth $15,705,343 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

