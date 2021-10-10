Cipher (CPR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,792.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Cipher has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $129,936.62 and $2,792.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00535057 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.45 or 0.01133923 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

