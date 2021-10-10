CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,212 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of CIT Group worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

