Civitas (CIV) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $82,462.02 and approximately $66.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00045864 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001176 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,287,034 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

