Clash Token Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Clash Token has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clash Token has a market cap of $305,716.39 and approximately $802.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,292.08 or 0.99959042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.51 or 0.00498074 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Clash Token Profile

Clash Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

