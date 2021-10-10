Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,758,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,359 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.66% of U.S. Bancorp worth $555,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 219,102 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 42,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

