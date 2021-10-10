Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 24,684 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,491,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $583.92. 851,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.70. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $616.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

