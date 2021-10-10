Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,790,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 430,680 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.79% of The Williams Companies worth $578,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,495,000 after buying an additional 395,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,617,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.