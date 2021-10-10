Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,639,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,062 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.63% of Johnson Controls International worth $798,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. 2,717,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

