Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,276,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 576,515 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.5% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.18% of United Parcel Service worth $2,137,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 588,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,299,000 after buying an additional 22,282 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 47,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

