Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 181,343 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.84% of QUALCOMM worth $1,360,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.62.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,920,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,278. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

