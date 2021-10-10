Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.03 Billion Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,028,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,850,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,794,000 after purchasing an additional 144,938 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 59,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.22. 8,190,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,556,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.