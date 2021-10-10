Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1 Billion Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,982,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 538,616 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,004,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,527. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $280.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

