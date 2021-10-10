Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $541.15 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $541,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.08. 3,814,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,181. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.