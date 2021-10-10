Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $720.11 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,665,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,261 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of American Tower worth $720,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

AMT traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $262.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.24 and its 200 day moving average is $268.08. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

