Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $768.58 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,882,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,182 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $768,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,292 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,284,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,113,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

