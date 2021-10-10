Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,673,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,215 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.62% of Mondelez International worth $541,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.54. 5,787,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,126,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

