Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,402,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,528,100 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.57% of Seagate Technology worth $914,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Shares of STX traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. 1,983,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,247. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

